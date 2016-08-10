Thousands of Amiga games made free to play online

Fans of blocky graphics and shonky, repetitive sound rejoice... you can now relive your gaming youth from the comfort of your web browser.

The Internet Archive, an online repository of millions of free books, movies, software, music and websites has just made thousands of classic Amiga games available to play for free online.

The Amiga in its various guises was the successor to the massively popular Commodore C64 and took home computing to a new level for millions of users. While technically you could do your homework or business accounts on an Amiga everyone knew it was really for games and over the course of its lifespan thousands of now-legendary titles were released.

Among those now available to play online are classics such as Double Dragon, Project X, Bubble Bobble, Alien Breed 3D and Batman: The Movie, along with less well-remembered titles such as Peter Beardsley’s International Football and Postman Pat.

It’s been a good couple of months for those who grew up in the 80s and 90s, with Nintendo and Sega announced relaunched versions of their iconic NES and Mega Drive console. Now those who scorned the consoles in favour of “proper” computers can get in on the nostalgia trip too.