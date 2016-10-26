Six of the best pumpkin ideas and how to make them

editorial image
0
Have your say

Halloween is fast approaching so to save you panicking about your pumpkin, we’ve pulled together six popular designs and guides on how to do them.

So whether you want a Minion pumpkin or even a glow in the dark pumpkin, these ideas should help.

And don’t forget to share your pumpkin photos with us - post them to our Facebook pages, share them with us on Twitter or email our newsdesk.

Back to the top of the page