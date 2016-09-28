Quiz: Who said it - Sam Allardyce or Mike Bassett?

Sam Allardyce was only in charge of the England team for one game, but he has already stepped down “by mutual agreement” after what the FA called inappropriate conduct.

The former manager was caught in a newspaper investigation that claimed he offered advice on how to get around player transfer rules.

According to the Telegraph investigation, ‘Big Sam’ negotiated a deal with a reporter posing as a businessmen purporting to represent a Far East firm that was hoping to profit from the English Premier League’s multi-billion pound transfer market.

Allardyce took no prisoners when conversing with the faux-businessmen, swiping out at predecessor Roy Hodgson, as well as the FA, for their decision to regenerate Wembley.

The scandal has provided news outlets with soundbites galore, which got us thinking – how does Sam Allardyce compare to Ricky Tomlinson’s no-nonsense, loud mouthed character Mike Bassett (of Mike Bassett: England Manager fame)?

We’ve compiled a list of quotes from the pair of them. See if you can guess who said what.