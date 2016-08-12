QUIZ: Can you tell real-world wildlife from Harry Potter’s fantastic beasts?

A new study has found that Britons are struggling to tell their hippogriffs from their hippopotamuses and their kestrels from their thestrals.

The survey of 1,000 adults and children found that many people couldn’t tell real-life animals from creatures in the Harry Potter universe, with three-quarters of children failing to correctly separate fact from fiction more than half the time.

The poll was conducted by cinema chain Odeon to celebrate tickets going on sale for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the much-anticipated new film from the pen of JK Rowling.

Set in the same wizarding world as the smash hit Harry Potter films, the movie follows writer Newt Scamander as he attempts to track down a host of mystical beasts running amok in New York’s secret community of witches and wizards.

So is a tasselled wobbegong real or unreal and where exactly would you find an occamy? Take our test and see if you’re animal magic or a bit of a bird brain.