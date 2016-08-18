Thame United go top after maintaining perfect start

Thame United maintained their 100 per cent start to the season this week thanks to a 4-2 win over Highworth Town on Saturday followed by a 3-0 victory away at Royal Wootton Bassett Town.

On Saturday, a mediocre first-half was brightened by Tom Ashworth’s 26th minute goal but Ash Edenborough brought Highworth level at half-time.

The second-half began with United in control and they regained the lead when Ben Connelly’s cross was converted by Andy Gledhill.

Five minutes later it was three as good play on the edge of the area released Gledhill who calmly placed the ball home before Goss then got in on the act to secure victory despite a late Highworth consolation.

Lynton Goss, Ken Feyi and Dan West all scored in Thame’s win at Wootton Bassett.