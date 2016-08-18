Thame trio sparkle at Welsh Championships

Thame Swimming Club trio Ben Williams, Hallam Cozier and Josh Williams all competed at the Welsh National Open Swimming Championships at the National Pool in Swansea.

All three excelled themselves with some excellent performances.

Ben swam strongly to PB in four events and qualify for three finals: the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, finishing fifth, sixth and seventh respectively in the 17+ age group. Ben also took the 400 IM Open club record with a PB time of 5.11.05.

Hallam set PBs in all eight of his events and finished sixth in the 50m freestyle final, taking the 15-year-old club record in the process, while Josh recorded best times in his nine events, qualifying for eight finals.

He came home with plenty of medals too, winning five bronzes, one silver and a superb gold in the 100m backstroke where Josh’s outstanding swim gave him national champion status with him now being fourth in the region and 34th in the whole of Great Britain in this event for his 14-year-old age group.