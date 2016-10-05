The start of the new season kicked off last month with 79 Thame Swimming Club members taking on neighbouring clubs Didcot Barramundi, Aylesbury and Bourne End. What a weekend it was too, full of camaraderie and a great team spirit.

Didcot Barramundi retained the overall winner’s trophy (1540 points), with Thame coming a respectable third (1283 points) behind Aylesbury (1402).

Mayur Humphries, Hywel Scott , Matthew Stamp and Lexi Pluckrose were taking part in their first gala, while Josh Williams came home with the Top Boy Award after scoring a massive 99 points and Lucy Block was third in the Top Girl Award.

Other notable performances came from Ella Simms, who was in superb form to scoop gold medals in all eight of her races, George Pearson and Hazel Randall.

Also setting blistering times were: Lucy Day, Tabitha Dodds, Murray Wakefield, Oscar North, Matthew Stamp, Matthew Evans, Harry Block and Maisie Randall.

The gala ended with the dramatic Canon Relay comprising of eight swimmers across different age bands each swimming 50m freestyle. The Thame Team A of George Pearson, George Nelson, Isabel Day, Lucy Block, Josh Williams, Elizabeth Humphreys, Ella Simms and Ben Williams took the bronze medal.