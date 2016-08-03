Thame crush Burnham on opening day of new campaign

Thame United got their season off to the perfect start on Tuesday when crushing league newcomers Burnham 8-1 to set themselves up for Friday’s home FA Cup tie against Abbey Rangers.

With United racing into a two-goal lead inside the first five minutes, the result was never in doubt.

The first goal arrived after only a minute when good play down the Thame right released Ben Connelly whose cross was met by a downward header from Andy Gledhill that gave the visiting keeper Joe Broadley no chance.

It was 2-0 in the third minute when striker Lynton Goss broke through and beat the onrushing Broadley.

The game then settled, although Goss went close again in the seventh minute before a Steve Gregory header came back off the woodwork.

The third goal arrived after 15 minutes when Goss won the ball midway inside the visitors half, making his way to the byline before pulling the ball back to Gledhill who confidently finished past Broadley.

The visitors then hit back on 25 minutes when Seve Mayberry forced the ball home, before Dan West stung the palms of Broadley with a 20-yards drive on 30 minutes.

The fourth goal came shortly afterwards when Goss won and scored a penalty, whilst West made it five in the 38th minute, striking a free kick from 25 yards low into the bottom corner.

The second half started in similar fashion, with a Goss cross from the right just evading Gregory, but finding its way to West who slid in to score the sixth.

Gledhill then completed his hat-trick, timing his run into the box perfectly to meet a cross from Dugmore, and head beyond Broadley.

The scoring was completed on 63 minutes with Gregory scoring his first competitive goal for United, powerfully striking the ball wide of Broadley from the edge of the box.

United had further chances to extend their lead, but eight goals would suffice and the manner of the result will give them confidence going into the FA Cup tie on Friday, 7:45pm kick-off at the ASM Stadium.