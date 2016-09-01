Thame are staying up! Big win secures safety

Thame Town ensured their continued presence in the Home Counties League for another season at least after thrashing fourth-placed Datchet by six wickets.

With one game to go, Thame are 28 points clear of the drop and safe from relegation.

Datchet won the toss and elected to bat and Joe Thomas (78) shone as they crawled to a below-par 189-9. Hassam Mushtaq picked up three wickets, Mike Higgs two and great bowling at the death from Will Rooney earned him a four-wicket haul.

In reply, Thame started positively but lost three wickets for 38 runs, however Will Sutcliffe (87) and vice-captain Mike Beard (79no) then took complete control as Thame cruised home for the loss of four wickets in 38 overs.

Thame entertain second-placed Oxford at Church Meadow this Saturday.

Skipper Higgs said: “The past couple of years have seen huge rebuilding at the club.

“On the field we have done a lot of work to develop the local players and to build a culture that will maintain these high standards. We are very proud of our achievements and with 13 out of 16 squad players being home-grown talent, we can be proud of the quality of our player-pathway.

“Although last season’s unbeaten title was very special, I feel that staying in the Home Counties league has topped that. We have built great foundations for future success.”

Thame IIs welcomed Horspath IIIs to Church Meadow for a top-of-the-table clash.

Having been put into bat, Horspath made 76 before losing their first wicket but the introduction of Ali Thomas (17-3-67-5), well supported by George Patey, seemed to have turned the tide, until Graham Beer smashed 66 to get Horspath to a good total of 211.

In reply, Thame failed to get the innings off to their usual fast start and only a brave 51 from Guy Holmes, with support from Dan Patey (24) earned the draw, finishing on 160-7 from their 44 overs.

Thame will travel to Cumnor IIs this Saturday in search of a win to top Division Five.

Thame IIIs convincingly beat Cropredy by seven wickets thanks to good performances from Matt Anderson (3-12) and Ian Chappell (40no).