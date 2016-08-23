Ruthless finishing ends Thame’s FA Cup interest

Thame United were given a lesson in finishing by their higher league opponents, North Leigh, who blitzed into the next round of the FA Cup with a 7-1 victory at the ASM Stadium.

North Leigh played with the strong wind behind them in the first-half and took the lead after only three minutes when Jamie Cook lobbed the ball over Matt Johnston for Aaron Woodley whose scuffed effort was finished at the far post by Roger James.

United immediately pressed for an equaliser, first seeing a goalbound effort cleared near the line, with a Derek Feyi header from the resultant corner going over the bar.

Gregory then had an effort blocked, and a Ken Feyi header caused some confusion in the visiting defence before being cleared.

Jamie Cook doubled Leigh’s lead at half-time and the second-half was only seven minutes old when North Leigh extended their lead, with Eric Odhiambo finishing confidently.

Andy Gledhill then had a great chance to get United back in the game but Thompson in the visiting goal smothered his effort.

Cook scored his second just before the hour mark, with Odhiambo doing likewise shortly afterwards with a fine lob over Craven.

Richard Platt also got in on the act, forcing the ball home following a goalmouth scramble before Odhiambo completed his hat-trick with five minutes to go, finishing a well worked move down the right.

United never gave up and got a consolation goal in the final minute with Ben Connelly finishing from a Lynton Goss corner.

United are now back in action on Tuesday evening when Bracknell Town are the visitors to the ASM Stadium for a league fixture.