Ricciardo and Verstappen on the podium in Germany

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen took a superb double-podium for Red Bull Racing at the German Grand Prix on Sunday.

In an action-packed race at Hockenheim, Ricciardo took second place on his 100th race, while Verstappen followed him home in third.

Lewis Hamilton won the race to extend his championship lead from Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg heading into the summer break.

Red Bull appeared to have had the upper hand on rivals Ferrari, and so it showed all afternoon long.

It was Verstappen who got the leap at the start of the race, overtaking the struggling Rosberg before making a bold move around the outside of Ricciardo at Turn 1 to take second behind Hamilton.

The Dutchman was on an alternative strategy from his team-mate, and his earlier pit stop coincided with Rosberg’s. The pair battled for a couple of laps before the Mercedes man made a move up the inside of the hairpin, but forced Verstappen off the road, earning him a five-second penalty.

Both Red Bulls had battles with Nico Rosberg during the race.

Ricciardo, stopping later for the faster super-soft Pirelli tyres, cruised up to the back of Verstappen, who made no defence as the Australian took second place.

After serving his penalty in the pits, Rosberg was ruled out of the podium battle, giving the Red Bull pair a comfortable cruise to the finish and the team’s first double podium finish since the Hungarian Grand Prix last season.

Their dominance over Ferrari at Hockenheim means Red Bull go into the summer break in second place in the constructor’s championship, 14 points ahead of Ferrari.