Red Bulls are third best in Germany

Max Verstappen was fifth and Daniel Ricciardo sixth in the first free practice in German Grand Prix on Friday.

After comfortably having the better of the Ferrari’s in Hungary last time out, both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen had the beatings of the Red Bull duo at Hockenheim, though less than three tenths separated the four drivers.

Verstappen’s fastest lap of 1:16.927 was good enough for fifth fastest in the first 90 minute session, while Ricciardo was sixth with a lap of 1:17.089.

The Mercedes duo of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were the class of the field once again, as Rosberg set the fastest time of the morning with a 1:15.517, three tenths faster than Hamilton.

Friday’s second session begins at 1pm UK time.