Red Bull make gains in Hockenheim

Red Bull Racing made a step forward in the second free practice session of the German Grand Prix, finishing fourth and fifth.

Max Verstappen once again had the better of his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, completing a lap of the Hockenheimring in 1:16.456, just ahead of the Australian in fifth (1:16.590).

Daniel Ricciardo

The duo trailed the Mercedes pair of Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, while getting the better of Kimi Raikkonen in the sister Ferrari.

Saturday’s final free practice session gets underway 10am UK time, with qualifying starting at 1pm.