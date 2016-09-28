High-flying Thame put five past Brimscombe

Thame United overcame traditional bogey side Brimscombe & Thrupp on Tuesday in a resounding 5-1 away victory that saw strike force Andy Gledhill and Lynton Goss increase their combined tally to 39 goals in 13 games.

The opening stages were relatively scrappy with neither side appearing comfortable in the damp conditions.

Goss and Gledhill both went close though, and Brimscombe failed to heed those warnings as Thame struck first on 23 minutes when Like Ricketts was felled and Gledhill tucked away the resulting spot-kick.

It was 2-0 only five minutes later when, for the second time, Ricketts went on a mazy run down the left, beating a number of retreating defenders before passing to the unmarked Goss, who easily scored into an unguarded net.

The goal seemed to ignite the home side who came back at their visitors and went close to pulling a goal back, however they failed to turn pressure into goals as United remained 2-0 in front at half-time.

Thame then increased their lead in the second-half when Goss lobbed in his second from 25 yards, which he followed up by completing his hat-trick after being put through by Tom Ashworth.

The hosts did not give up and rattled the woodwork on a couple of occasions, but this was a night that belonged to Goss who soon smashed home his fourth and Thame’s fifth.

Brimscombe did manage a late consolation but by then the damage had well and truly been inflicted, this win keeping United fourth in the table.