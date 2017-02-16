Williams issues rallying call ahead of Chinnor’s crunch clash at Kingsey Road

Chinnor director of rugby Matt Williams is calling on all local rugby fans to head down to Kingsey Road this weekend and cheer on his table-topping side in a crunch clash.

After a brief wobble at the turn of the year, Chinnor have won five games in a row to sit level on points with Bishop’s Stortford at the top of National League Division Two South.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, kicking-off at 3pm, Williams said: “We now enter a crucial three game period; Cinderford and Canterbury at home and promotion rivals Old Elthamians sandwiched in the middle away.

“Canterbury was the first loss of the season that sparked a slight stutter so we will be looking to right that wrong, but prior to them arriving at Kingsey Road, we have the Forest of Dean juggernaut.

“Unbeaten in seven games, Cinderford are showing the type of form that made last year’s National One relegated team, favourites to win the league this year.

“They had coughed and spluttered pre-Christmas but are now on an impressive roll and with ex-Premiership players such as George Porter, James Tideswell and Adam Balding, it’s not surprising. They’ve also taken the scalps of Bishops Stortford and Redruth in the last few weeks.

“We are unbeaten at home in over 12 months and when we last called for significant support you answered; over 1000 people through the gate for the visit of Old Elthamians.

“It is not a coincidence we won convincingly. Your voice raised the boys to a new level.

“It’s the business end of the season, we have eight games remaining and we sit top of the league only by points difference.

“To South Oxfordshire and surrounding areas, come out in force again, we need the 16th man at 3pm this Saturday. Help us in our quest to stay at the summit. We have never needed your support as we do now. Together we can do it.”