Thame swimmers are top of the class in 2017 County Championships

Thame Swimming Club witnessed their youngsters produced an outstanding team effort at the 2017 Oxon and North Bucks County Championships, securing their highest ever placing of 10th overall with 140.5 points.

Moreover, the club also oversaw a 34 per cent increase in the number of accepted race entries which is a fantastic accolade for swimmers and coaches.

Of those to steal the limelight, Josh Williams set a 17-second PB in the 1500m, taking the open club record in the process (17.22mins), while Rory Pridmore’s 18.11 was an 11-second PB.

Elizabeth Humphreys and Ella Simms both swam brilliantly in their 800m free, kicking off the championships in style for the girls, who were also on fire in the 400m IM with Lucy Block, Lucy Day and Simms all achieving big PBs.

Humphreys won a finalist plaque in the 400m free, as did Ben and Josh Williams in the boys event, and there were further PBs for Rory Pridmore, Marcus Birmingham and Murray Wakefield.

Elsewhere, Jo Hewett won three gold trophies and two silver trophies within the multi-disability category, while Josh Williams ended his superb championships by becoming a five-time county champion (200 free, 100 free, 50 back, 200 back, 50 fly). Finally, Lucy Block achieved Regional Accepted Times for her 50 back, 100 back and 200 back.

Overall nine swimmers got through to County Finals or won finalist plaques across 39 races.