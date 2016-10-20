Ruthless Chinnor simply too good again as they stay top

Chinnor’s superior fitness, power and organisation once again shone through as they maintained their place atop National League Division Two South with another ruthless victory, Barnes this time succumbing by 61 points to 28.

The Chinnor pack were dominant throughout the game, with their powerful scrummage causing problems and again they were clinical in attack; they have now scored over 100 points more than any other team in the divisions.

The visitors’ superiority was illustrated early on when, from a second rolling maul in quick succession, the ball was laid back for Greg Goodfellow to put Danny Barnes in for the first try after two minutes.

With most of the action in Barnes’ territory, Chinnor squandered a few opportunities before setting up a scrummage just metres out from the try line. With Barnes collapsing the scrum a several times, the referee had no alternative but to award a penalty try.

The game then opened up which suited Barnes. They showed they are quick on the counter-attack and can move the ball skilfully at pace, illustrated when they scored two tries in three minutes.

It was Chinnor’s turn to defend. In a five minute phase they showed why they boast the league’s best defensive record with formidable organisation and commitment.

This had its reward when, after breaking out, Junior Fatialofa took his man on the outside to go over on the cusp of half-time. With Bertie Hopkin adding the extras from the touchline, Chinnor lad 19-14.

Chinnor took control straight from the restart when first Kieran Goss sprinted over from a well-worked move, quickly followed by George Messum forcing his way over. When C.J Osazuwa scored in similar fashion minutes later and Hopkin converted all three, Chinnor had scored 21 points in a ten minute spell.

Barnes showed a lot of spirit when O’Toole scored from long range and converted, but George Messum then powered his way over for his second try, again converted by Hopkin.

Barnes were not to be denied and a delightful chip over the defence by Jamie Collins bounced kindly and put him in for their bonus-point try.

With Bevon Armitage scoring and then setting up Tom Price to go over, Chinnor had added another nine tries to their already formidable total. Hopkin, in converting these last two, had kicked eight out of nine possible conversions.

Chinnor host Bury St Edmunds this weekend.