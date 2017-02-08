Chinnor make three signings as Williams aims for final flourish in title bid

Chinnor director of rugby Matt Williams has expressed his delight with the recent capture of three new players as the club continue to chase the National League Division Two South title.

Ben Pienaar, Josh Hutchinson and Josh Davis have all joined the club, who are currently top of the table heading into the final nine games of the season.

Williams said: “I am very pleased with the squad’s reaction to their slightly off form patch prior to Christmas.

“This time last season we had two or three players join us which massively helped reignite the spark that enabled us to have such a dominant final third of the season. We are hopeful this will be the case now as we enter the business end of the last 10 games.

“There are five teams in the hunt for the one guaranteed spot and in a crazy league where anyone can beat anyone, it will take an exceptional effort to end up at the top.

“I would also like to welcome Charles Broughton who made his first start on Saturday and showed the force he will be. Charles has joined on a long term contract from Richmond where he established himself as one of their top try scorers.

“Also my thanks to Ricky Cano who has joined several other ex-Chinnor players at Rotherham for his first chance at Championship rugby. We thank him for his tremendous commitment and wish him every success.”