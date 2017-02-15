Burns scores hat-trick as Chinnor power past Bury to remain top

Chinnor breezed past Bury St Edmonds at the weekend to stay top of National League Division Two South.

Chinnor made a number of changes to the side that squeezed past Barnes last time out for the trip to Bury St Edmunds on Saturday.

Mark Darlington started at hooker with new prop Joe Hutchinson at tight head. CJ Osazuwa came back after injury into the second row with Tom Burns at No 8 and Ben Piennar moving to the flank.

In the backs, fly-half Basil Strang returned, Charlie Broughton moved to inside centre with Luke Hibbard back in on the wing. Jonny Bentley, who joined the club last week from Ealing, was making his debut from the bench.

On bitterly cold afternoon, it took the league leaders only eight minutes to land their first try. Driving runs from prop Tom Price and Ben Pienaar took play to within five metres of Bury’s try line allowing Strang to dive over and convert his own try. Further pressure by Chinnor resulted in a penalty taken by Strang to extend the lead to 10-0.

Bury St Edmunds rallied with two penalties converted by Lyle only for Chinnor to respond with another forward drive putting Tom Burns over for his first try converted by Strang. This was soon followed by an unconverted try by Alex Bradley.

After just 30 minutes, the visitors grabbed their bonus point try when a surprised Mark Darlington found himself in the fly-half position and gave an impressive pass to Burns who charged over from 22 metres with Strang again converting.

Bury St Edmunds kept their hopes alive with a long pass to winger Lyle who touched down in the corner and converted his own try on the stroke of half-time to make it 13-29 to Chinnor at the interval.

Soon after the restart, Chinnor extended their lead with Barnes switching the direction of play to put Charlie Broughton over for a try converted by Strang.

Bury never gave up with their pack driving towards the Chinnor line and were awarded a penalty try converted by Lyle on 50 minutes. Chinnor’s flanker, Alex Bradley was given a Yellow card for the offence.

Chinnor’s 14 men maintained control and another driving maul put Burns over for his hat trick of tries. Strang converted to take Chinnor’s tally to 43 points. With 10 minutes to go Chinnor were awarded a penalty try converted by replacement fly half Jonny Bentley.

Bury St Edmunds counter attacked well in the last few minutes but it proved to be too little too late with Chinnor winning 50-20.

It’s now 800 points scored and five wins on the bounce for Chinnor who welcome Cinderford to Kingsey Road this weekend. The visitors themselves are on a hot streak having not lost since the turn of the year so it should be an epic encounter!