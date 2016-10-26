Unbeaten Thame too strong for rivals Henley

Thame United won the South Oxfordshire derby on Tuesday evening against a battling Henley Town side and, in the process, maintained their impressive unbeaten start to the league campaign which now stands at 12 games.

Despite the win, United struggled to find any real fluidity for periods of the game and indeed it was the visitors who looked the more likely to score in the opening period.

They nearly did when a visiting forward shot inches wide inside 30 seconds as Thame failed to penetrate a well-marshalled Henley defence, with Hill in the visiting goal rarely troubled.

However, shortly after Henley had struck the post in the 41st minute, United took the lead when Luke Ricketts set off on a run and crossed to Andy Gledhill whose miss-hit effort from close range took a deflection off a Henley defender and into the net.

Leading 1-0 at half-time, Thame improved in the second-half and pressed for a second, which eventually came when Gledhill rolled home a penalty for his 28th goal of the season, wrapping up a victory that takes them third in the Hellenic Premier Division.