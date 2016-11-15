Thame United in the goals again as they move to within a point of top spot

For the third straight game Thame United racked up five goals as they moved to within a point of top spot with a 5-1 victory over Lydney Town.

A goal inside the first minute set United on their way as Dan West rose highest to head home Lynton Goss’ corner.

Only 10 further minutes had passed before Thame scored a second when Andy Gledhill unselfishly teed up Goss who rolled into an empty goal.

United had a third on 30 minutes. Breaking away at pace from the edge of their own box, Goss received the ball on the right, drove forward and crossed for Ben Connelly to score, sliding in at the far post.

The visitors pulled one back before Thame restored their three-goal cushion before half-time when Luke Ricketts did the hard work and Goss applied the finishing touch.

The second-half lacked the goalmouth action of the first, with the visitors enjoying more possession, and United content to soak up the pressure and hit Lydney on the break.

The only goal of the half went to United after 63 minutes when a ball into the box found Tom Ashworth in space, and he confidently placed the ball wide of Thomas.