Thame United crash out of League Challenge Cup

Thame United exited the League Challenge Cup following a 2-0 defeat at Banbury-based Easington Sports on Saturday.

Manager Mark West again used the break from league action to shuffle his squad, with a debut given to Youth Team player, Dan Collins, who came on after 15 minutes for the injured Aiden Bailey.

By that stage there had been little meaningful action, albeit within 10 minutes Collins had shown a number of useful touches and driven an effort just wide from the edge of the box.

David Lynn had also driven wide from 25 yards before the hosts took the lead when United failed to clear a corner from the right and an effort from the edge of the box drifted over the stranded Henry Craven.

For the remainder of the half United looked the more likely side to score, with the best chance falling to Luke Ricketts on the edge of the six yard box, whose powerful effort was blocked by the home keeper.

Whilst United sought to up the tempo at the start of the second half, the Easington goal was rarely threatened and, indeed, the lead was extended on 63 minutes when a cross from the right was initially headed against the post before the same player followed up to score from the rebound.

Despite the possession, United were unable to create any further chances and it was the home side who deservedly progressed to the next round.