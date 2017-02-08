Thame crash out of County Cup at quarter-final at stage

Thame United crashed out of the Oxfordshire Senior Cup after losing on penalties to Oxford City in Tuesday’s quarter-final.

City, who play three levels above United, fielded a full strength side, whilst United made one change from the side that finished against Brimscombe on Saturday, with Jamie Perkins replacing the unavailable Henry Craven in goal.

The opening 10 minutes belonged to City, with United forced to defend for long periods. Despite their possession, Oxford were unable to break down a disciplined defensive line from United and, indeed, it was not until the 18th minute that Perkins was tested, pushing a drive from 20 yards over the bar.

For their part, United showed only fleeting spells as an attacking force, with neither side able to create a meaningful chance on goal.

Lynton Goss threatened for Thame in the second-half but Oxford continued to pose the greater danger, however still the teams couldn’t be separated.

The best chance of extra-time fell to Thame’s Ben Gray, whose header was saved, while Goss steered his shot over as penalties loomed.

With the score goalless, the match went to a shoot-out with the home side securing a semi-final place 4-2.

Thame must now put all their energy into the league as they continue to battle for the Hellenic Premier Division title. United are at Thatcham this weekend.