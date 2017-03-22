Relentless Thame move to within two wins of the title

Thame United now know that two wins from their final two games of the season will deliver them the Hellenic Premier Division crown after the title race decisively swung their way on Tuesday evening.

Whilst Thame were beating Tuffley Rovers 2-1, rivals Bracknell were losing 4-1 to Ardley United to slip five points behind in the title race.

Bracknell do have a game in hand but with matches to come at Lydney Town next weekend and then Henley, Thame require only two wins to be crowned champions.

After a long journey to Gloucester on Tuesday, United looked to extend their winning streak to nine matches.

Manager Mark West stuck with the side that had come back from two goals down to defeat Burnham on Saturday, with United playing up the slope and into a strong breeze.

Whilst possession between the two sides was fairly even, the better chances fell to the hosts with Henry Craven in the Thame goal doing well to hold two long range efforts.

For United, the nearest they came to scoring was when an Ellis Hercules header from an Adam Morris corner went wide of the near post.

If the first-half had been bereft of any meaningful action, the second came to life within the first two minutes as United opened the scoring.

Good play down the Thame left saw the ball fed to Dan West on the edge of the box. West then hooked into the path of Tom Ashworth who confidently shot past Evans.

The lead was almost doubled ten minutes later when a cross by David Lynn found its way to Ben Connelly at the far post, but his goalbound effort was cleared off the line.

The second goal did, however, arrive shortly afterwards. West was fouled 25 yards from goal and Lynton Goss stepped-up to place a delightful free-kick up and over the wall and into the top corner, giving Evans no chance.

By this stage, United had the upperhand but gradually the home side started to get back into the game, and they pulled a goal back with a little over 15 minutes to go through Jamie Goodwin’s header.

Despite the goal, and the anticipated pressure, United maintained possession, with the home side unable to create any further chances.

Thame are next in action on Tuesday when they face Oxford City Nomads.