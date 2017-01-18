Goss hits treble as Thame keep the heat on leaders Bracknell

Thame United remain firmly in the hunt for the Hellenic Premier Division title after they chalked up a sixth successive victory by beating Binfield 3-0.

With Adam Morris injured in the County Cup win against Henley Town in midweek, Dan West moved into midfield, with Andy Gledhill up front.

Whilst United enjoyed the majority of possession in the early stages of the match, they were unable to put much pressure on Nyamunga in the Binfield goal, and it was the visitors who had the first meaningful shot on target in the 24th minute that Craven in the Thame goal easily saved.

That seemed to stir United into action and two minutes later Luke Ricketts went on a mazy run across the edge of the box before being denied by Binfield’s Nyamunga.

Three minutes later Ricketts beat Nyamunga with a powerful strike from the left hand side of the box that hit the crossbar and post before dropping to Ben Connelly whose header also hit the underside of the bar before being cleared away from danger.

However, the deadlock was eventually broken on 38 minutes when Lynton Goss was released down the left, before cutting back across the defender and curling a delightful effort beyond Nyamunga and into the far corner.

That is the way it stayed until half-time, shortly after which Goss claimed his second, again cutting in from the left and beating two men before firing wide of Nyamunga.

The hat-trick arrived 10 minutes later when Dan West put Goss clear from just inside the Binfield half, and the striker raced forward, calmly placing the ball wide of Nyamunga.

By this time the game was all but over as a contest, albeit further chances came and went for Gledhill, Ricketts and Goss, the latter being a well saved effort from 30 yards.

For the final 20 minutes the visitors altered their formation and enjoyed more possession, with their best opportunity being a strike that came back off the post with 10 minutes to play.

However, there were no further goals, with the win moving United back up to second in the league, a point behind leaders Bracknell Town.

Thame visit second-from-bottom Henley this weekend.