Bradford City forge link with Risborough Rangers pan-disability team

Skybet League One pacesetters, Bradford City, have recently established a link with the Pan-Disability team at Risborough Rangers Juniors.

Although 200 miles separates the clubs, Bradford ambassador Simon Hartley was impressed by the initiative from Risborough to set up this team of 7-11 year old boys and girls and wanted to see the progress for himself.

“Bradford City currently have a well-established Disability Football Club comprising eight adult, two U16 and two U13 teams, so I was intrigued to see how the Risborough Rangers team was set up, “ said Simon.

“My family home was in Aylesbury - where my Father still lives - so I have strong family connections with the area. One of my local friends, Mel Timberlake - a mum of two of the Risborough players and one of three coaches - Mel, Ben Marman and Andy Forkgen - had kept me up to date with the team’s news.”

Just before the start of the new season, he travelled down to present Bradford City shirts to the players at their first training session.

“We are very pleased to be able to help this team of courageous kids who I can see are enjoying playing ‘the beautiful game’, “ added Simon.

“There is no doubt that the extra confidence that their involvement gives them is a life skill that will hold them in good stead for the future.”

“It is amazing that news of our team has travelled as far as Bradford,” said coach Andy Forkgen. “The team were absolutely delighted with the shirts and I am sure that this link with a club as prestigious as Bradford City will be a tremendous boost to the team at the start of the season.”

The team trains every Saturday from 9.15-10.30am at the indoor sports hall in the Community Centre, Stratton Road, Princes Risborough.

Register now for free taster sessions by contacting Andy Forkgen on 07547 009780 or via email at andy.forkgen@globalizeme.com

Also see Facebook (Risborough Rangers Junior Football Club Pan-Disabilty Team) and the website risboroughrangersjfc.co.uk for details.