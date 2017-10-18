Young market traders offer a taste of France

A taste of France proved a fun fundraiser for pupils at John Hampden Primary School in Thame.

The school organised the ‘marché francais’ to give the children a French market experience and for them to sample different foods.

French market at John Hampden Primary School.

There was French accordian music playing in the background in the hall during the event on Wednesday, October 11.

The children in KS2 had designed posters for their stalls, which featured a boulangerie, patisserie, café, animaux (soft toys), salon de beauté.

A school spokeswoman said: “This was a market for the whole school. The children were able to sample a variety of foods from Petit Beurre biscuits, Camembert, pains au chocolat, saucisson sec and sirops and much more.

“The children were all prepped in advance to try out their basic French greetings and key words they have been learning.

John Hampden French market

“KS2 were helpers and managed stalls. KS1 visited and have been learning some French in their PE lessons as a cross curricular way of learning.

“The market was open for an hour after school and money was successfully raised to go towards a school funded project.

“Merci to the staff and parents and local residents for supporting the first of our French projects for this academic year.”