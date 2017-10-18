Young footballers win new season kit and equipment

The enthusiastic players of Thame Boys’ Under 10s football team have won more support for the 2017-18 season.

Having already funded new jackets for the players, family owned developer Bloor Homes has now provided tracksuits for the coaching staff, plus additional kit and training items for the players.

A further £400 has been donated to the team making a total donation of £800, which manager Roy West said will really help to support them this season.

He said: “We are very grateful to Bloor Homes for their generous donation.

“We have made a great start to the season and this latest donation will only help to further boost the boys’ confidence.

“Having a new kit really does make a big difference and you can see how proud both the coaching team and players are to take to the pitch for their next match.”

Vanessa Macnee, regional sales director for Bloor Homes, said: “Bloor homes has been developing at Thame Meadows for several years now and we are committed to maintaining long term relationships with the local community.

“We were delighted to sponsor the under 9’s team last season and were very keen to maintain our support for these young aspiring footballers now they have moved up into the under 10’s league.

“It is set to be a great season ahead and we will watch the teams progress with interest.”

