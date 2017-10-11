WATCH: Engineers turn Nissan into 190mph radio controlled car and race around Silverstone

Engineers have transformed a Nissan GT-R into the world’s ultimate radio controlled racer - capable of 196MPH - and raced it around Silverstone.

British firm JLB Design fitted the Nissan with four robots to operate the steering, transmission, brakes and throttle.

The best radio controlled car... EVER

A dual-shock Sony PlayStation controller, with a range of 1km, can then be used to drive the car at almost three times the motorway speed limit.

Nismo racing driver and Gran Turismo gamer Jann Mardenborough was then given the controller and told to lap Silverstone.

Mardenborough, 26, sat in the cockpit of a helicopter as he tailed the Nissan GT-R around the home of racing on the Bucks and Northamptonshire border.

He managed to complete a lap of the circuit in just 1 minute 17 seconds - averaging 76mph and reaching a top speed of 131mph.

The life-size remote control car was just 7mph slower than a human driving the GTR.

Nissan says the car’s performance is not restricted by the radio controls so in the right conditions it is capable of a staggering 196mph - with no one in the driver’s seat.

Mardenborough described it as ‘once-in-a-lifetime, truly epic stuff’.

He said: “The GT-R /C has brought my two worlds together – the virtual of gaming and the reality of motorsport – in a way I never thought possible.

“The response from the car when using the controller was far more engaging than I thought it would be.

“Steering, acceleration and braking were all intelligently configured, allowing for controlled application so I could really get a feel through the corners and hold it steady down the fast straights.

“Driving a full-size, remote-control GT-R to 131mph at Silverstone whilst chasing it down in a helicopter was an unforgettable experience.”

In 2018, the Nissan GT-R /C will be used in a tour of primary and secondary schools in the UK to promote future careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects.

James Brighton, JLB Design Ltd, added: “The GT-R /C presented some unique challenges and a number of engineering firsts for us.

“We had to ensure the robotics would operate effectively during fast acceleration/deceleration as well as high cornering g-forces, deliver realistic and reassuring control of the car at all speeds, and maintain a robust connection between the car and the DualShock over variable distances and with minimal latency in robot response times.

“I’m delighted to say all these challenges were overcome but it is testament to Jann’s unique skillset that he was able to master the vehicle’s operation in a very short period of time whilst delivering some truly impressive lap times.”