Waitrose Thame celebrates 25th anniversary

Staff at Waitrose Thame took some time out from the shop floor to celebrate the store’s 25th anniversary.

The doors to the supermarket in Greyhound Lane officially opened to the public 25 years ago today (March 24).

Branch manager Sean Fitzgerald said: “The partners who work at Waitrose Thame are very proud to have been trading in the town and serving our customers for the past 25 years.

“We do feel part of the local community and since 2008, Waitrose Thame has donated more than £100,000 to good causes in the area through our “Community Matters” scheme.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Thame for many years to come!”

There are some staff members who have been with the Thame store since its opening including supermarket assistant Helen Avery, who lives in Chinnor.

She said: “We’ve got a lovely team here, it’s like an extended family.”

Helen has undertaken various roles during her time at the store, including team leader.

Those who have worked for 25 years at the store can now look forward to six months of paid holiday.

Helen is planning to spend her time off on her son’s farm helping him look after lambs and calves.