Vote for your favourite pub of 2016

We know the top 10, now help us to pick a winner of The Bucks Herald Pub of the Year 2016 competition.

So you’ve chosen 10 great pubs, but which one deserves to be crowned Pub of the Year 2016?

Time to choose your Pub of the Year

We need you to pick your overall winner.

We find many qualities in a great pub: individuality and character, welcoming ambience, good beer, wine and food. And not forgetting the decor, seating, lighting, nice nibbles, clean loos and so on. But ultimately, of course, it’s the people, staff and regulars, who make a pub great.

Well here are your chosen top 10 pubs of the year. The fate of the finalists is in your hands.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in The Bucks Herald this week, out tomorrow (Wednesday), stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am on Friday, November 25, 2016.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

BUCKS HERALD PUB OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

01 Farmers Bar@ The King’s Head, 52 High Street Aylesbury

02 Hop Pole, 83 Bicester Road, Aylesbury

03 Pack Horse, 29 Tring Road Wendover

04 The Chandos Arms, 1 Main Street, Weston Turville

05 The Dog House, Broughton Crossing, Aylesbury

06 The Five Elms, Stockaway, Weedon

07 The Unicorn, High Street, Cublington

08 The White Swan, 10 High Street, Aylesbury

09 The Woolpack, 21 Risborough Road, Aylesbury 10 Watermead Inn, 10 Lakeside, Aylesbury