UPDATED: Air ambulance on scene as cyclist receives CPR after being hit by train in Aylesbury

An air ambulance is at the scene after a cyclist was hit by a train on tracks close to the Southcourt crossing in Stoke Mandeville.

Ambulances and emergency vehicles are at the scene along the line on which Chiltern Railways operates.

A train has reportedly crashed into a cyclist in Aylesbury

An eyewitness told The Bucks Herald: “The train has stopped and a bike can be seen on the tracks with emergency services attending to someone with an injury.”

The Bucks Herald can confirm a child and young adult were involved and that paramedics were seen performing CPR.

An air ambulance, two police cars and three ambulances are at the scene.