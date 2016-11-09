UPDATED: Air ambulance on scene as cyclist receives CPR after being hit by train in Aylesbury

An air ambulance is at the scene after a cyclist was hit by a train on tracks close to the Southcourt crossing in Stoke Mandeville.
Ambulances and emergency vehicles are at the scene along the line on which Chiltern Railways operates.
An eyewitness told The Bucks Herald: “The train has stopped and a bike can be seen on the tracks with emergency services attending to someone with an injury.”
The Bucks Herald can confirm a child and young adult were involved and that paramedics were seen performing CPR.
An air ambulance, two police cars and three ambulances are at the scene.
