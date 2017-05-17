Trust wants your views on river’s fishing and aquatics

Conservationists are appealing to residents for information on the River Thame and its wildlife.

The River Thame Conservation Trust (RTCT) are planning to put together a Fisheries Action Plan and are keen to hear from anyone who has an interest in fisheries, fishing and the general aquatic environment of the river’s catchment.

RTCT was established in 2012 to preserve and enhance the terrestrial and aquatic life of the River Thame for the benefit and enjoyment of the community.

The trust has developed significantly over the last two years and is involved in a range of practical conservation projects. It is actively involving people in the conservation and improvement of the local catchment.

Tom Sherwood, working on behalf of RTCT, said: “Your Fisheries is an initiative developed by The Rivers Trust, the Environment Agency and Angling Trust. It is a web-based application that brings together evidence and knowledge from a range of different sources to help produce fisheries action plans.

“Through Your Fisheries, the River Thame Conservation Trust are looking to produce a plan for the River Thame that will look to improve fish populations, improve access to fishing and overall, improve the aquatic wildlife throughout the catchment.

“To help us put together this plan we are looking to collect information and gain views from anyone who has interest in the River Thame and its wildlife.”

If you would like to take part and help shape the future of the River Thame, visit the River Thame Conservation Trust’s website at www.riverthame.org/latest-news and download the questionnaire.

For more information contact Tom Sherwood at tom@theriverstrust.org