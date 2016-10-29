Tribute to former Bucks Herald village news correspondent

Tributes have been paid to a former Haddenham and Long Crendon resident who was an active member of the community, and a columnist for the Bucks Herald.

Doreen Higgs, 76, was a former village news correspondent for both locations The Herald during a ten-year period.

Her son Kevin said: “My mum was village news correspondent for Haddenham for about four or five years during the 1990s.

“When she moved to Long Crendon she did the same role for six years from 2000 to 2006.”

Kevin said that his mum very much enjoyed life in both villages.

He said: “She started writing the columns because she thought it was a good way of spreading village news.

“She was also involved with both Long Crendon Baptist Church and Haddenham Church and was also part of Long Crendon Parish Council while she lived there.”

In her spare time Mrs Higgs was also a keen writer of poetry.

She moved to Yorkshire from Buckinghamshire and passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Mrs Higgs is pictured above with singer Daniel O’Donnell, her favourite artist.

One of his songs ‘Peace in the Valley’, was played at her funeral service.