Tracy celebrates turning 30 by getting strong for challenging competition

A mum is celebrating after finishing in second place in a national bikini fitness contest at her first attempt.

Tracy Kiss from Haddenham took on the fresh challenge ahead of her 30th birthday later this year.

Tracy Kiss poses by the seafront during the Pure Elite body building competition in Margate PNL-170304-112829001

Tracy was still recovering from two surgeries at Christmas and following the operations set her sights on the bikini fitness competition.

She said: “I’ve undergone three months of intensive bodybuilding with world champion bodybuilder Tony Montalbano.

“It’s been such an incredible journey and transformation for me.

“I’ve always been a healthy and active person but never had I tried to build muscle before.”

The pure elite contest sees entrants judged on their body, particularly muscle tone and their hair and make-up.

Tracy says: “It is like a beauty pageant competition combined with fitness.

“I had three months of high-strength training in preparation for the contest at BodyFlex in Aylesbury.

“The training is all about getting the right muscle tone – you shock your body and rip muscle.

“It gave me an insight into a real lifestyle change and that bodybuilding is about function not completely about looks.”

Tracy earned a trophy for coming in second place in the Female Tattooed Muscle category at the Pure Elite event in Margate, Kent on Saturday.

She said: “I had such an amazing time and couldn’t believe I placed at my first ever show.”

Tracy, who was a contestant on Channel 4 reality TV show Naked Attraction last year will be appearing on our screens again in May for a Channel 5 reality TV show.

She said: “I can’t say what it’s called but it’s a bit like Big Brother.”

She is making her acting debut last this year appearing in Calum Best’s movie ‘A Dangerous Game’ which comes out in June.

Tracy added: “Raising my children, studying, training and working has been quite the juggling act but most rewarding.”

Tracy is pictured above in training for the bikini fitness competition.