Top garden designer to visit village club

Award-winning garden designer and television celebrity Chris Beardshaw is to visit Long Crendon.

An evening with the broadcaster, author and lecturer, perhaps best known for his appearances on BBC Gardeners World, is being hosted by Long Crendon Horticultural Society Gardening Club.

Non-members are welcome to join the evening on Thursday, January 18, at Long Crendon Baptist Church, at 7.30pm, and tickets can now be booked in advance.

Chris has also appeared on Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question time and a variety of other TV and radio programmes.

He has won seven RHS gold medals including wins at Chelsea and Tatton Park where he won ‘Best in Show’. In 2007 a rose was named after him.

He has been writing for garden publications for over 15 years and has been a regular columnist for The English Garden Magazine, Garden News, Daily Mail, Period House, Aga Magazine, Daily Mail on Saturday, Cotswold Life Gardeners’ World Magazine, Ideal Home Magazine, BBC Wildlife Magazine and many more.

LCHS Gardening Club is a long established group which holds two annual shows in spring and autumn.

It provides a rich and varied programme throughout the year, holding monthly meetings with guest speakers covering a wide range of topics.

New members are always welcome and visitors can attend the monthly meetings.

Tickets for the Chris Beardshaw evening are £5 for members, £10 for non-members. Book from Kate Griffiths on 01844 208479, Jane Goddard on 01844 208439 or Jenny Rowden on 01844 208089.