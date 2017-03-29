Three in hospital after crash on the A418 at Haddenham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a three way collision on the Aylesbury Road.
At around 4.35pm on Sunday March 26, a collision took place between three cars on A418 Aylesbury Road at Haddenham involving a red Ford Focus, a red Renault Clio and a grey Range Rover.
Road closures were in place whilst emergency services attended the scene and the road reopened shortly after 8.40pm.
An occupant of the Clio, a woman in her sixties, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital by ambulance where she currently remains.
A man in his thirties and an eight year-old boy, who were both travelling in the Focus, were also taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.
PC Ashley Jordan, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.
“If you have any information which may assist with the investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting URN 943 of 26 March.
“I’d also like to thank nearby motorists for their patience whilst the road closures and diversions were in place.”
