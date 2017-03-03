The delicious taste of success! Celebrations as Thame kebab van scoops award

A Thame kebab van has claimed the title of the best in the country at this year’s British Kebab Awards.

Atalay’s kebab van, which has been based in the Upper High Street near HSBC for almost 30 years, skewered the opposition to take the crown at a ceremony in central London on Sunday.

Atalay’s was founded by Resul Atalay, who moved to the UK from Turkey in 1985.

Three years’ later he moved to Walton Court in Aylesbury and set up the kebab van in Thame.

He has seen off various competition that has come and gone over the years and says he is very grateful to everyone who has backed him during some difficult times.

Mr Atalay said: “I want to dedicate this award to everyone who has supported me.

“I want to thank all the councillors who backed me and everyone who signed a petition to keep me here all those years ago.”

Such was the number of votes that poured in for Atalay’s ahead of the awards, organisers were unable to give a final figure of votes cast.

The kebab van is very much a family affair with Mr Atalay’s twin sons Jason and Joshua also now serving food.

Mr Atalay’s family, including wife Linda, plus a support group which included Thame mayor Linda Emery, also attended the ceremony.

Mr Atalay said he was very proud of what he had achieved and that going on stage to collect the award was amazing.

The van can be found parked on the Upper High Street from Mondays to Thursdays and on Sundays from 6pm to midnight and between 6pm and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.