Thatch pub gets national nod

The Thatch Pub has once again been acknowledged as one of the County’s top food and drink venues, voted one of the best places to eat and drink in The Observer Food Monthly Awards.

The popular Thame gastro pub was named Runner-up in Best Sunday Lunch and Best Place to Drink in the south, in this year’s awards.

General manager Evelin Rae said: “Imagine my delight when I came to the news that we had been named runner-up in not one but two categories - ones close to our heart - Sunday lunch and as a rather good watering-hole,”

“I was absolutely thrilled, and couldn’t wait to share the news with the team.”

“We all work very hard to make The Thatch the place it is - somewhere you can enjoy good food and drink with great friendly service to match - and it’s down to the team that we have done so well. And also to our great guests and readers of the magazine who voted for us again, and we thank them all.”

To find out more go to www.thethatchthame.co.uk