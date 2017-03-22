Thames Water fined more than £20MILLION for pumping human waste into our waterways

Thames Water has been fined more than £20million for pumping human waste into the River Thames and its tributaries. This morning Judge Francis Sherridan at Aylesbury Crown Court handed down a huge fine of £20,361,140 to the firm for the breaches which have had a devastating environmental impact on our waterways and streams.

The human impact has seen youngsters fall ill at rowing clubs, and Judge Sherridan even said that Little Britian star David Walliams may have become ill on his charity Thames swim as a result of the unclean practices.

£9million of the fine was for breaches at the Aylesbury pumping station.

