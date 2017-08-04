Thame swimming pools to be closed during summer holidays for essential maintenance

The swimming pools at Thame Leisure Centre will be closed later in August for what is described as ‘essential maintenance’ work.

The main pool will be closed from 14 to 27 August, while the small pool will be out of action from 14 August until 3 September.

All other areas of the centre will remain open.

During the closure people can swim at any of the following Oxfordshire pools:

> Abbey Sports Centre, Green Furlong, Berinsfield, OX10 7NR

> Riverside Park & Pools, Crowmarsh Gifford, Wallingford, OX10 8EB

> Didcot Wave Leisure Pool and Gym , Newlands Avenue, Didcot, OX11 8NX

> Henley Leisure Centre, Gillotts Lane, Henley on Thames, RG9 1PA

Cllr Lynn Lloyd, cabinet member for leisure at South Oxfordshire District Council said: “I know this will be frustrating for people wishing to swim towards the end of the summer holiday and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.

“However, we need to carry out this work urgently to secure the future of the pool.”

Further information about the closure is available from the reception at Thame Leisure Centre or by visiting www.better.org.uk/thame.