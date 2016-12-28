Thame’s community spirit shines through at Christmas Day lunch

This year’s community Christmas lunch in Thame proved a great success as 40 people enjoyed good food and company.

It is the fifth year that this lunch for elderly and vulnerable members of the community has run and for the first time it was held at the Masonic Hall.

Forty people attended the event and enjoyed a traditional dinner with all the trimmings plus games, entertainment and company.

A team of around fifty volunteers transported guests to the event while another team visited housebound guests offering them dinner and companionship.

Founder Kathy Thomas said: “This year seems to have been bigger and better than any other.

“I had phenomenal support from Kerry Knight which meant we could take it to the next level, plus the support of my family as always.

“To get so many people together on such a poignant day is amazing, it is a true tribute to our community on this very special day of the year.”

This year’s event raised £1500 thanks to donations from sponsors such as Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Thame Round Table and The Rising Sun Quiz group.

Further donations from the public also helped to support the event which was previously held at the Birdcage pub.

The money raised will enable the group to carry on supporting some of the guests in the New Year.

For more pictures from this year’s lunch visit www.communitychristmasthame.org.uk.