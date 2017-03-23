Thame home to the UK’s number one open dog show

A dog show held in Thame last year has been given the title of ‘best open show in the country’ at an awards ceremony.

The dog show was held as part of last year’s Thame Horse and Country Show.

It was awarded the accolade of best open show in the country at PAWSCARS, set up in 2014 to celebrate hard work across the UK’s pedigree dog scene.

The Thame show took the title ahead of dog shows in Sunderland and York.

Karoline Thorpe, assistant director of Thame horse and country show said: “This is a fantastic achievement as the organisers and committee only had six months to put the dog show together, and in their first year to get nominated for an award like this for “Best Open Show” in the country is a truly amazing result.

“It was a fabulous evening, real “red carpet” stuff, and we got down to the last three in our category and in all honesty didn’t think we would do it but were truly shocked when our name was announced as the winner.”

The open dog show will again run at this year’s Thame Horse and Country Show on Thursday September 21.

Organisers say they hope this year’s event will be even bigger and better than last year’s which attracted 800 dogs.

The Thame Horse and Country Show was arranged last year when it was announced that the Oxfordshire County and Thame Show was being cancelled.