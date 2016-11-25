Thame group hosts talk about refugee crisis

More than 60 people attended a talk in Thame about the refugee crisis.

The event at The James Figg pub on Monday November 21 was organised by Bread and Roses for Refugees and saw Mel and Ben Gow speak about how people are working to transform the lives of refugees in Turkey and across Europe.

The speakers described how people with little more than goodwill and dedication are mobilising through grassroots initiatives, and are using social media and crowdfunding to make a real difference in situations where larger formal charities are unable to operate uninvited.

Donations totalling more than £500 were raised to support the ReVi Family charity, with which Ben will continue to work alongside to support a school for refugees in Turkey.

Bread and Roses for Refugees are planning a collection of over-the-counter medical items for a Syrian hospital in February.

The group’s next planning meeting is at The James Figg pub on January 11 and new members are welcome.