Thame family run for stroke charity that helped their son

A Thame family have completed a run for a charity that helped one of their members recover from a stroke.

The Boyle family completed The Resolution Run in London last weekend in aid of the Stroke Association as David, 25, suffered a serious stroke on Christmas Day 2012.

David took on the 5km route around Hyde Park with his parents Sue and Phil while his sister Megan Stevens completed the 10km course.

The family have so far raised £1,800 for the charity which helped David after the stroke.

David said: “I never thought at the age of 20 I’d be a stroke survivor.

“It’s been a long journey, but one that’s made me realise just how important it is to be aware of conditions like strokes.

“I wanted to take on the Resolution Run with my family to raise awareness and vital funds for the Stroke Association – I think the charity does an amazing job.”

Although David is not affected by the illness too much on a day-to-day basis he does now have a weakness in his right side.

David said: “Fine motor movement is difficult for me so I do have trouble with writing.

“I am a bit clumsy every now and then as well.”

The stroke meant that David lost his speech and had to take time out of university before returning to finish his degree.

David added: “I would like to thank everyone who donated.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Philip-Boyle3 to donate.