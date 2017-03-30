Thame drama group get money for special effects equipment

An amateur theatre group say that the new special effects equipment they have purchased will help add ‘a more professional touch’ to their performances.

Thame Players brought the equipment thanks to a donation from property developer Rectory Homes, who are based in Haddenham.

Rectory Homes contributed 50% towards the cost of the equipment, which is in the region of £20,000.

The new back screen projection equipment helps towards improved special effects and scene changes that would otherwise not be possible.

Rectory Homes founder and chief executive Simon Vickers said: “We are delighted to be supporting Thame Players, a gem of an asset to the town of Thame.”

Rectory Homes are helping to fund musical direction and choreography for the Players forthcoming production of Honk, a musical based on the Hans Christian Andersen story The Ugly Duckling, which takes place in July.

Pat Shepherd, chairman of Thame Players said: “Rectory Homes have already supported us with sponsorship of two open-air Shakespeare productions, Much Ado About Nothing (2014) and Macbeth (2016), as well as contributing to the funding of other productions and celebrity appearances we would otherwise not be able to afford.”