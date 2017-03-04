Thame Co-Op staff announce chosen charities for the year

Staff from the Co-op store in Thame High Street are to raise money for the Red Kite Children’s Centre after it was announced as one of its charity partners for the forthcoming year.

The centre, which provides guidance for struggling families through group activities including young parents lunch clubs, stay and play sessions, health visitor drop-ins and post natal workshops is being supported by staff from The Co-Op in High Wycombe after the two supermarkets announced they would work together on fundraising activities.

The two stores will also be working together to support the Hazlemere Good Neighbours scheme based in Hazlemere for the next year.

Meanwhile, the Aylesbury Co-Op store will be supporting the Aylesbury Alzheimer’s Society, which helps people suffering from age-related memory loss.

Mark Taylor, leadership team ambassador at The Midcounties Co-operative in High Wycombe and Thame said: “Our three charity partners give crucial support to people in need across Buckinghamshire and improve the quality of their lives.

“As a co-operative, we’re committed to supporting local good causes like The Aylesbury Alzheimer’s Society, Hazlemere Good Neighbours and the Red Kite Children Centre and are extremely proud to announce them as our charity partners for this year.”