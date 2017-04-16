Thame care home reaches national final

A worker at a Thame care home has reached a national final.

Charlotte Martin, who works at Autumn Years Care which is based in Thame High Street, represented the South East of England at the Great British Care Awards National Finals in Birmingham.

Although Ms Martin couldn’t take home the national crown, the founder of Autumn Years Care Christina Walford said she was still very proud of her colleague.

Ms Walford said: “As soon as you meet Charlotte you can see her passion for providing great care shine through instantly, which is one of the many reasons she is so good at what she does.

“Although she didn’t win this time, to us she is a winner every single day as the great work she does changes people’s lives in such a positive way.”

Autumn Years Care also learned recently that they were in the finals of the Health Investor Awards 2017 for the second year in a row.