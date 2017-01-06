Thame business competition winner cooks up more success

The winner of a competition held as part of last month’s Small Business Saturday in Thame cooked up more success as she enjoyed her prize.

Kathryn Clamp, who runs Thame-based business consultancy firm Kc4business took part in a two-hour cookery class with local caterer Katie Ryder Richardson.

During the class, Kathryn cooked a gourmet meal for two which she was able to take home and enjoy with her partner.

Kathryn joined the Federation of Small Businesses after meeting membership adviser Paul Mes at last year’s event.

She attended again in 2016 and enjoyed more business workshops.

Kathryn said: “Winning first prize in the Small Business Saturday prize draw, was quite simply, the icing on the cake.”

Among the other prizes handed out at last month’s event were for the Best Window Display, which went to The Deli No 5 in Buttermarket.

There are plans in place for another Small Business Saturday this year, although the date has not yet been finalised.