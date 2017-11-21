Thame Advent calendar opens doors to festive fun

Open the doors on Thame’s very own Advent calendar - and discover something taking place each day.

The Thame Advent Calendar is being hosted by the ‘Christmas in Thame’ Facebook page. Each day of advent you will find out about something happening in the town that you can take part in to help get you into the Christmas spirit.

There are gift fairs, wreath making; Christmas jumper parties, carol concerts, fun runs and quiz nights. Check it out on Facebook or visit the Town Hall from November 27 to pick up a paper copy.